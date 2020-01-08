Maxar Tech price target hiked to $25 at J.P. Morgan as bull case unfolds

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) +3.6% pre-market after J.P. Morgan raises its price target to $25 from $15 after the company said last week it would sell its MDA space robotics unit for $765M.

MAXR shares have soared 150% since September, but JPM's Benjamin Arnstein notes the liftoff started from a very low base amid concerns about insolvency.

Leverage concerns are fading following the recent asset sales, says Arnstein, who sees "plenty of upside" for the stock and a "clearer path for executing the upcoming cash flow ramp."

"MAXR is competing against Thales and Airbus to build a potential $3B constellation of 300 small satellites for Telesat. We expect a winner to be announced in early 2020, and we do not believe that investors are factoring the competition into their models," Arnstein writes.

MAXR's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.