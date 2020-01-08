Dry bulk spot rates seen bottoming out

The Baltic Dry Index fell for a 20th straight day with a 2.28% drop to 773 points in London.

Panamax rates were down 6.15% to lead the BDI lower and Supramax rates were off 3.03% .

The BDI is down 27% for the first eight days of 2020 and is 69% lower than the 52-week high.

Breakwave Advisors thinks dry bulk spot rates should bottom out very soon. "With the Pacific spot Capesize market below operating expense levels and with volumes remaining healthy at this part of the world, we expect a small recovery in the next few weeks, towards more sustainable levels," notes the firm. Spot rates are seen finding support if there are no major weather developments in Australia and Brazil.

