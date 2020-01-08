Sellas Life Sciences commences late-stage galinpepimut-S study in AML patients

SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) has started patient screening for its Phase 3 REGAL clinical trial of its lead clinical candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have achieved complete remission after second-line anti-leukemic therapy (CR2).

The study is expected to enroll approx. 116 patients. The primary endpoint is the overall survival from the time of study entry.

The results from the REGAL study, if positive, will be used as the basis for a Biologics License Application submission.