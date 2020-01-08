Jaguar Health +14% premarket on crofelemer data in IBS-D

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is up 14% premarket after announcing a study, just published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, supporting the use of crofelemer for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

The proportion of monthly abdominal pain responders was significantly higher in the crofelemer group during months 1 through 2 (58.3% vs 45.0%, P = 0.030) as well as during the entire 3 months (54.2% vs 42.5%, P = 0.037) compared with placebo.

No significant differences were observed in the proportion of stool consistency monthly responders.