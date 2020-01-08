Sunworks wins $11.5M in new commercial projects

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +14.8% pre-market after winning $11.5M in new commercial project awards in December, bringing total Q4 new bookings to more than $20M to mark the highest level of new project wins in seven quarters.

However, SUNW expects Q4 revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to decline from Q3 due to delays related to PG&E approvals and permits; prior to the delays, SUNW had expected higher revenue and gross margin Q/Q and positive adjusted EBITDA.

SUNW anticipate lower sequential operating expenses and a higher cash balance in Q4.