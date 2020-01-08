Nomura cautious on Carnival

Nomura Instinet cites four reasons for keeping a Neutral rating on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to start the year.

Analyst Harry Curtis points to higher fuel costs for Carnival that are not reflected in consensus, a lack of pricing power, higher leverage and flat 2020 EPS growth at best. He warns that Carnival could guide its full-year profit guidance lower in the coming weeks due to the higher fuel costs in the market.

"We have increased our 1Q EPS est., which is still $0.10 below consensus. Our below-consensus 2Q est. also assumes a dry dock to repair the Carnival Glory. Both our 2020 and 2021 forecasts assume continued pricing challenges in Europe and Alaska due to CCL’s aged less competitive fleet," writes Curtis.