Nomura cautious on Carnival

Nomura Instinet cites four reasons for keeping a Neutral rating on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to start the year.
Analyst Harry Curtis points to higher fuel costs for Carnival that are not reflected in consensus, a lack of pricing power, higher leverage and flat 2020 EPS growth at best. He warns that Carnival could guide its full-year profit guidance lower in the coming weeks due to the higher fuel costs in the market.
"We have increased our 1Q EPS est., which is still $0.10 below consensus. Our below-consensus 2Q est. also assumes a dry dock to repair the Carnival Glory. Both our 2020 and 2021 forecasts assume continued pricing challenges in Europe and Alaska due to CCL’s aged less competitive fleet," writes Curtis.
Shares of Carnival are up 0.25% premarket to $48.65. CCL is up 20% over the last 90 days.
Now read: MakeMyTrip: Major India Opportunity »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CCL