TRXC, VSTM among premarket gainers

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) +199% on completing recapitalization.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) +21% on positive AT-007 data.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +18% .

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) +15% on positive interim findings from ongoing clinical study of AXA1125/AXA1957 in subjects with NAFLD and expected 2020 milestones.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) +13% on CH5126766 license deal.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +11% .

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +7% on $11.5M in new commercial projects.

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) +7% on announcing ochsner health system to initiate program with the senhance surgical system.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) +7% .

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) +6% .