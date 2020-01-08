Axcella up 12% premarket on positive data in NAFLD

Thinly traded nano cap Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) is up 12% premarket on modest volume in reaction to positive interim data from a randomized single-blind study evaluating dietary supplements AXA1957 and AXA1125 in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Interim results after 16 weeks of treatment showed a favorable safety profile and clinically relevant responses as measured by certain images and biomarkers.

The company will be presenting the data next week at JPM20 in San Francisco.

Topline results should be available mid-year.

