ViacomCBS, Comcast reach carriage deal

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have come to a renewal of their content carriage agreement.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The deal includes continued retransmission consent for 23 CBS-owned TV stations in 15 major markets (including CW affiliates) along with distribution of Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network.

It also makes subscription video-on-demand service CBS All Access available on the X1 and Flex platforms later this year -- the first time the service's app has been available on such a set-top box.