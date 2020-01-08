Iron ore jumps to five-month closing high

Chinese iron ore futures rallied to their highest close in more than five months, on hopes of strong restocking demand from mills ahead of local holidays.

The most active May contract for iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as much as 2.8% to 685 yuan/ton ($98.69) before settling +2.1% at 680 yuan, the highest close since Aug. 2.

Traders do not expect the flareup in Middle East tensions to directly impact iron ore supply due to limited output from the area, but higher crude oil prices could increase the freight costs of iron ore shipments.

Potentially relevant tickers could include BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY