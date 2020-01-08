Scynexis' ibrexafungerp continues to show benefit in late-stage study

Results from the second interim analysis, a cohort of 21 subjects, of a Phase 3 clinical trial, FURI, evaluating SCYNEXIS' (SCYX) oral antifungal ibrexafungerp as a salvage treatment in patients with difficult-to-treat mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections that are refractory to or intolerant of current standards of care, or require a non-azole oral step-down therapy for treatment of azole-resistant Candida species continued to show a treatment benefit.

The response rate was 57% (n=12/21) while five subjects showed stable disease implying a clinical benefit rate of 81% (n=17/21).

The response rate was 56% (n=23/41) across the first two cohorts.

On the safety front, ibrexafungerp was well-tolerated. The most common treatment-related event was gastrointestinal issues. There was one death deemed unrelated to the drug.

Results from the first cohort were announced a year ago.

Additional data will be presented at a future medical conference.