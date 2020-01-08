Diana Shipping adds new time charter contract

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that it has entered into a time charter contract with Phaethon International for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels.

The company says the gross charter rate is $9,200 per day. The charter is expected to start tomorrow.

Diana Shipping anticipates that the employment is anticipated to generate approximately $3.31M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

After closing on the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, Diana Shipping's fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax).

Source: Press Release