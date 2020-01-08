Services is king as Apple News hits 100M MAUs

Demonstrating key Services business growth as iPhone sales decline, Apple News (AAPL +0.1% ) has reached 100M monthly active users vs. 85M in the prior year.

The company also said that App Store customers spent a record $1.42B between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, a 16% increase over last year, and $386M on New Year's Day 2020 alone, a 20% increase over last year and a new single-day record.

Apple's overall services segment revenue rose 16% to $46.3B in its most recent fiscal year ended on Sept. 28, 2019, while its iPhone segment sales fell 14% to $142.4B.