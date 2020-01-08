Stocks start little changed, recouping overnight losses

The stock market ticks slightly higher after Iran's overnight retaliatory attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq apparently caused no casualties; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.2%, Dow flat.
The U.S. has not retaliated, and Pres. Trump reportedly will address the nation at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Crude oil prices initially soared more than 4% in response to the attacks, but the attacks did not target oil infrastructure; WTI February futures now -0.9% to $62.10/bbl and Brent March crude -0.6% to $67.86/bbl.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4%, France's CAC flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.2%.
In U.S. corporate news, Boeing -1.8% after a 737-800 jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew, and Walgreens Boots Alliance -6.5% after missing quarterly earnings estimates.
An early look at the S&P 500 industry sectors shows financials (+0.5%) and communication services (+0.4%) outperforming, while energy sector (-0.6%) lags the broader market.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, leaving the two-year yield flat at 1.54% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.82%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.13.
