Stocks start little changed, recouping overnight losses

The stock market ticks slightly higher after Iran's overnight retaliatory attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq apparently caused no casualties; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.2% , Dow flat.

The U.S. has not retaliated, and Pres. Trump reportedly will address the nation at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices initially soared more than 4% in response to the attacks, but the attacks did not target oil infrastructure; WTI February futures now -0.9% to $62.10/bbl and Brent March crude -0.6% to $67.86/bbl.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4%, France's CAC flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Boeing -1.8% after a 737-800 jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew, and Walgreens Boots Alliance -6.5% after missing quarterly earnings estimates.

An early look at the S&P 500 industry sectors shows financials ( +0.5% ) and communication services ( +0.4% ) outperforming, while energy sector ( -0.6% ) lags the broader market.