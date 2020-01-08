More Schnitzer Steel Industries Q1 earnings miss

Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN -0.6%) Q1 volumes and margins in both operating divisions were impacted by decline in ferrous selling prices during the first two months of the quarter.
Revenues fell 28% Y/Y to $406M, while posted adjusted operating loss of $4.5M as compared to income of $23.4M.
Average ferrous net selling prices decreased $85 per ton, or 28% Y/Y.
Ferrous sales volumes decreased 19% sequentially, as supply flows were disrupted by the sharp decline in market prices, and decreased 10% Y/Y
Nonferrous sales volumes were 14% lower, due primarily to lower production volumes.
Finished steel sales volumes were 15% lower sequentially, due to seasonality; Recycling revenues were 20% lower sequentially on lower scrap price environment.
The company said that during the quarter, the scrap markets were challenged by weaker export and domestic markets and a continued structural shift in demand for certain nonferrous products
