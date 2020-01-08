Visa, Mastercard, Global Payments among KBW top picks in payments

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts will be looking closely at payment companies' 2020 guidance as they report Q4 2019 earnings.

Its top picks in the payment space are Visa (V +1% ), Mastercard (MA +1.3% ), Global Payments (GPN +0.9% ), FleetCor Technologies (FLT +1.4% ), and Wex (WEX +0.3% ).

For Mastercard, KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani sees potential upside to EPS this year from data & services M&A and stock buybacks.

At Global Payments, KBW sees strong pipeline for accretive M&A and underlying organic growth should remain strong, Sakhrani writes.

For Fiserv (FISV +0.9% ), KBW sees upside for synergy targets; "We believe that the Street is expecting a revision at the upcoming Investor Day in March 2020."

M&A and strong organic growth could deliver upside to 2020 EPS for FleetCor.

Also recommends Adyen (ADYEN), a non-U.S. issuer, for institutional investors only, as the company's securities may not be eligible for sale in all states or jurisdiction.