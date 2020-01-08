Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) highlights committing to $4.2B of new investments in 2019, a 42% increase over 2018 loan commitments.

Completed transactions in new markets last year, including Spain, Italy, and Germany.

Average loan size increased to $115.8M this year from $89.5M in 2018.

In Q4 2019, ARI committed capital of $2.2B of first mortgage loans, of which $1.2B were funded during the quarter; funded $143.3M for loans closed before the quarter.

Received $1.2B from loan repayments during Q4, including $875.3M from first mortgage loans and $318.6M from subordinate loans.