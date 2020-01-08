BAML breaks down the airline sector

Bank of America Merrill Lynch issues new price targets on a number of airline stocks as part of its 2020 look at the sector.

BAML lifts its PT on Alaska Air (ALK +1% ) to $70 from $67 vs. the average sell-side PT of $78.36 and a current price of $66.90.

BAML hikes its PT on JetBlue (JBLU -0.5% ) to $17 from $16 vs. the average sell-side PT of $21.80 and a current price of $18.36.

BAML drops its PT on United Airlines (UAL +0.5% ) to $100 from $102 vs. the average sell-side PT of $109.68 and a current price of $87.24.

BAML lowers its PT on American Airlines (AAL +0.7% ) to $30 from $31 vs. the average sell-side PT of $36.42 and a current price of $27.49.

BAML raises its PT on Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.9% ) to $59 from $57 vs. the average sell-side PT of $67.05 and a current price of $58.80.

Also, the firm dropped it rating on Southwest Airlines to Neutral from Buy and set a price target of $60 vs. the average sell-side PT of $59.42.