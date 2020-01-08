UniFirst +4% on Q1 earnings beat; updates guidance

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) +4% after Q1 earnings beat the expectation.

UNF now expects FY20 EPS in the range of $7.60-$7.92 (prior $7.47-$7.92) vs. a consensus of $8.13; FY20 revenues in the range of $1.86-$1.872B (prior $1.86-$1.88B) vs. a consensus of $1.87B.

The company has reduced the high end of its previously provided revenue outlook partially due to reduced business activity and wearer levels in the energy dependent markets.

UNF believes that the guidance does not assume any significant further deterioration in the energy sector or the overall economy.

