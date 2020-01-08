Royal Gold Q2 sales in line with guidance; inventory above guidance
Jan. 08, 2020 10:18 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)RGLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Royal Gold (RGLD -1.5%) reports streaming sales of ~60K gold equiv. oz. during its FQ2, in line with company guidance, consisting of 47K gold oz., 514K silver oz. and 2K metric tons of copper.
- RGLD says it had 39K gold equiv. oz. in inventory at the end of the quarter, higher than guidance of 20K-25K gold equiv. oz., primarily due to deliveries that were received earlier than previously expected.
- RGLD's average realized Q2 gold, silver and copper prices were $1,482/oz., $17.38/oz. and $5,920/mt, respectively, compared to $1,458, $16.54, and $5,798 in the prior quarter.
- Q2 cost of sales was ~$349/gold equiv. oz. vs. $337/gold equiv. oz. in Q1.