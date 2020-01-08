Royal Gold Q2 sales in line with guidance; inventory above guidance

Jan. 08, 2020 10:18 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)RGLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Royal Gold (RGLD -1.5%) reports streaming sales of ~60K gold equiv. oz. during its FQ2, in line with company guidance, consisting of 47K gold oz., 514K silver oz. and 2K metric tons of copper.
  • RGLD says it had 39K gold equiv. oz. in inventory at the end of the quarter, higher than guidance of 20K-25K gold equiv. oz., primarily due to deliveries that were received earlier than previously expected.
  • RGLD's average realized Q2 gold, silver and copper prices were $1,482/oz., $17.38/oz. and $5,920/mt, respectively, compared to $1,458, $16.54, and $5,798 in the prior quarter.
  • Q2 cost of sales was ~$349/gold equiv. oz. vs. $337/gold equiv. oz. in Q1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.