DPW Holdings -16% after application for Glendale deal withdrawn
Jan. 08, 2020 10:25 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) slumps 16% after two broker-dealers it had agreed to acquire withdrew their applications seeking Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval of the transaction.
- About a week ago, DPW had announced an agreement to acquire retail broker-dealer Glendale Securities and its correspondent clearing broker-dealer.
- On Jan. 7, 2020, the firms had a telephone meeting with FINRA representatives and were told that FINRA would not approve the deal in its currently contemplated form.
- DPW says it's reviewing the information that Glendale Securities provided it and is evaluating its options, including whether the agreement, possibly in modified form, could be closed in the foreseeable future, if ever.
- Given the withdrawal of the agreements, DPW doesn't see it possible to close the transactions any earlier than late in Q3 2020.