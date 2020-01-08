KB Home Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+18.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.