Transocean scores $353M in new backlog

Transocean (RIG -3.4% ) says it secured an additional $352.9M of contract backlog from new contracts and extensions since its October fleet status report.

RIG says it sees the result as a sign of an improving offshore drilling market, as "customer demand for the highest specification ultra-deepwater floaters now equals or exceeds the number of marketable rigs currently available in many areas."

Among five new contracts disclosed, RIG's Development Driller III semi-submersile rig was awarded a one-year contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Trinidad and Tobago at a $250K dayrate, and its Deepwater Asgard drillship won a 200-day contract by Beacon in the Gulf of Mexico at a $220K dayrate.