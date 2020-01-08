Resolute Mining increases production in December quarter

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) reports annual production of 384,731 ounces, which fell short of previous guidance of 400,000 ounces, after problems at the Syama gold mine

A roaster was taken offline in October due to a crack in the main external shell, with repair work completed in December

However Q4 production of 105,293 ounces of gold, was up 2.0% sequentially.

Syama makes up well over half of Resolute's production, with Mako delivering 87,187 ounces of gold in 2019 and Ravenswood some 54,486 ounces.

The entire Ravenswood expansion will see Resolute target production of 200,000 ounces a year for 15 years from 2022; production after the first phase of expansion will be 80,000 ounces.