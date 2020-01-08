Sally Beauty Holdings tries a new look

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH -1.8% ) is revamping its brand identify with the launch of a new campaign.

Chain Store Age's Marianne Wilson says the brand reset positions Sally Beauty as the go-to-destination for professional-grade products to use at home.

Sally Beauty shoppers in certain cities will be part of a new in-store experience featuring new brand messaging, improved wayfinding, updated POS systems and integrated AI technology. The brand's new relaunch under the "Unleash Your PROtential" motto will extend to the retailer's digital business as well.

Shares of SBH are down 6.80% over the last 52 weeks.