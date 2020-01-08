Acuity Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $874.72M (-6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.