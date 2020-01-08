Simply Good Foods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.4M (+31.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SMPL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.