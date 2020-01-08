Morgan Stanley talks bull and bear cases on Tenneco

Morgan Stanley weighs in on Tenneco (TEN -10.1% ) after yesterday's announcement of a management reset and potential delay to the DRiV spinoff.

"We see risk to the spin of DRiV, if management wants to maintain certain leverage targets for DRiV and New Tenneco, but we believe the desire to spin is there & management has enough levers to get the spin through the finish line. Then, event driven & special situations investors would represent an incremental source of capital, and the debate centers around the right multiple for DRiV (our $8 Base Case represents a discount to GT vs. $20 Bull Case represents a premium to GT)," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas and team say they have concerns around free cash flow and leverage even after the spinoff.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Equal-weight rating on Tenneco.

