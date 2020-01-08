SEC to propose exchanges revamp data feed policies

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will propose ordering exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.1% ), to formulate a new plan for equity market data, Bloomberg reports.

The SEC's proposed order would require exchanges to address concerns of conflicts of interest between the consolidated data streams they must provide and their profit-generating data businesses.

The SEC will seek public comment on the proposal.

Related tickers: ICE, CBOE, CME

