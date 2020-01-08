Air Products wins deals to service $1B Gulf Coast Ammonia plant

Air Products (APD -0.3% ) says it was awarded $500M in combined new contracts - its largest-ever investment in a U.S. project - to supply the proposed $1B Gulf Coast Ammonia project in Texas.

The contracts include construction of a 700-mile hydrogen pipeline from Texas City to Baytown, connecting to the world's largest hydrogen pipeline system, running from the Houston Ship Channel to New Orleans.

APD says it also will build and operate its largest-ever steam methane reformer to produce hydrogen, an air separation unit to supply nitrogen, and a steam turbine generator for the power and utilities.

The plant would produce 1.3M tons/year of ammonia from nitrogen gas and hydrogen feedstock, with an estimated completion date in 2023.