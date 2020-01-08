Digital Realty launches euro notes offering

Digital Realty (DLR -0.2% ) has launched an offering of euro-denominated debt through a subsidiary.

Via Digital Dutch Finco, Digital Realty Trust is commencing an offering of three series of guaranteed notes due 2022, 2025 and 2030.

They'll be senior unsecured obligations and fully guaranteed by Digital Realty and its operating partnership.

An amount equal to the proceeds of the 2025 and 2030 notes will be used to finance or refinance green building, energy and resource efficiency and renewable energy projects. A similar amount may be used to repay debt of InterXion in connection with their combination.

Proceeds from the 2022 notes will be applied to other purposes, which might include temporarily repaying outstanding borrowings under its global credit facilities.