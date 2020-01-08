Constellation Brands gains after earnings despite Canopy Growth drag

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) trades higher after sliding past Q3 earnings estimates and lifting full-year guidance.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year EPS will land in a range of $9.45 to $9.55 vs. $9.00 to $9.20 prior view. Free cash flow of $1.5B to $1.6B is anticipated vs. $1.3B to $1.4B prior view and $1.36B consensus.

Analysts are reiterating their prior view that a full buyout by Constellation of Canopy Growth (CGC -3.5% ) looks unlikely after seeing a STZ equity loss of $.20 per share recorded in FQ2 for the Canopy business.

