Sutro Biopharma appoints James Panek to Board of Directors

Sutro Biopharma (STRO -1.4% ) appoints James P. Panek to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Panek brings more than 40 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

James Panek: "Sutro has made remarkable progress with a robust pipeline of oncology therapeutic candidates. As a board member, I will be working with the Sutro leadership team to advance STRO-001 and STRO-002 antibody-drug conjugates through clinical trials with the goal of transforming lives of cancer patients by developing safer, more effective therapies."