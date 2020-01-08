Cisco Systems cut to Neutral at BAML on lack of catalysts

Cisco Systems (CSCO -1% ) slips to its lowest level so far this year after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $52 price target, trimmed from $56, citing a lack of expected catalysts in 2020.

"We see several headwinds that could continue to weigh on upcoming results," BAML's Tal Liani writes. "Challenges include 2-3 quarters of difficult [comparisons], slower potential growth for campus switching, secular pressure on routing and reduced share repurchase activity."

Key risks according to Liani include the Catalyst 9K campus switching cycle plateauing, ASC 606 and M&A tailwinds in FY 2019 hurting comps, and exceptional performance in Security and Applications potentially decelerating.

CSCO's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.