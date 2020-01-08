Exxon confirms possible exit from Romanian gas project

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1% ) says it is considering an exit from a long-stalled Romanian offshore natural gas venture and has begun providing information to potential buyers.

XOM owns a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore project in the Black Sea with Romania's OMV Petrom, which is controlled by Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), but the project has been plagued by delays over the tax regime and regulations.

Reports of XOM's exit plans first emerged last year, but neither the company nor the Romanian government would officially confirm them.