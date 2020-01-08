Microsoft long-term margins set up for strong 2020 - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has boosted its target on Microsoft (MSFT +1.1% ) and reiterated its Overweight rating, pointing to margin potential vs. concerns about product cycles and cloud revenues.

The company's likely to see expanding margins and "durable double-digit gross profit growth," analyst Keith Weiss says.

Combined with buybacks and a dividend, that means a sustainable total return in the mid-to-high teens, a CAGR that's "underpriced at current levels," he writes.

The firm raised its target to $189 from $157, now implying 19% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Very Bullish on Microsoft, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.