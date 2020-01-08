Slumping cloud name a top pick at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer says VMware (VMW -0.4% ) is a top pick for 2020 on its view the company is well positioned to be a leader in enabling hybrid-cloud deployment.

The firm notes its bullish thesis is centered on deeper container/VM integration with Project Pacific/Tanzu, VMware's business model shift toward subscription/SaaS and a positive take on VMware's plan to invest in strategic initiatives which includes a pathway toward margin recovery.

"With shares down ~25% from highs and trading at 15.3x CY20E EV/FCF (below peers and VMware's historical range), we see a compelling risk/reward scenario as we don't believe recent strategic initiatives and model evolution have been factored into shares," reads the firm's update.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on VMware and price target of $200, which is based on an ~19.6x EV/FCF multiple applied to the firm's FY21 free cash flow estimate. The average sell-side PT on VMW is $183.25.