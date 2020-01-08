'Iran appears to be standing down,' Trump says

"No American or Iraqi lives were lost" from Iran's strike on a U.S. base in Iraq last night, President Trump said in a televised address.

He credits early warning systems for allowing the base to prepare for the attack. "Only minimal damage was sustained," at the base.

"Iran appears to be standing down," Trump said.

The U.S. will impose additional economic sanctions against Iran, he added.

He calls on other nations to make a deal with Iran "that will make the world a safer and more peaceful place."

Trump is asking NATO to become more involved in the Middle East and says other countries must abandon the Iran nuclear deal, which he has always said was a bad deal.

"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

He stressed that the U.S. has the best military might in the world, but adds that he doesn't want to use it. Rather, economic sanctions will be more effective.

Crude oil is falling 2.3% to $61.23 per barrel.

10-year Treasury is little changed with yield at 1.83%.