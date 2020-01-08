Catabasis Pharma teams up with UK DMD charity in edasalonexent study
Jan. 08, 2020 11:46 AM ETAstria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS)ATXSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB -1.6%) will partner with Duchenne UK, a London-based research charity that funds the development of treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating edasalonexent (CAT-1004) in non-ambulatory DMD patients.
- Target enrollment in the one-year study is 16 participants at least 10 years old, regardless of mutation type, who have not received steroid therapy for at least six months.
- Duchenne UK has committed over $600K to support patient and clinical trial site costs.
- Edasalonexent is a small molecule inhibitor of NF-kB, a protein that plays a key role in regulating muscle health.