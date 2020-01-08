Teck Resources signs deal to boost coal shipments from B.C. operations

Teck Resources (TECK -2.2% ) says it signed an expanded commercial agreement with Ridley Terminals that will allow it to increase shipments of steelmaking coal from its British Columbia operations.

Teck says the new deal, which runs through year-end 2027, increases contracted capacity to 6M metric tons/year from 3M mt/year previously with an option to raise capacity to 9M mt.

Teck says the agreement will provide greater flexibility and improved performance within its overall steelmaking coal supply chain.

Ridley Terminals owns and operates the marine bulk handling terminal on Prince Rupert's Ridley Island on B.C.'s coast.