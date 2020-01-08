Stocks gain after Trump stresses sanctions for Iran

The three major U.S. stock averages move up after President Trump stated that no American or Iraqi lives were lost when Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Iraq last night.

The U.S. will impose more economic sanctions against Iran, he said, adding that he prefers sanctions rather than military actions against the country.

The Nasdaq gains 0.7% , while S&P 500 and Dow each advance 0.5% in midday trading, their biggest gains of the session.

10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.84%.

Crude oil falls 3.1% to $60.77 per barrel; gold slips 0.4% to $1,567.90 per ounce.

Looking at S&P 500 sectors, financials ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.8% ) outpace the broader market, while energy ( -1.4% ) is the only sector to decline.

U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.3% to 97.24.

