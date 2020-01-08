Greenbrier Companies slides 6.7% post Q1 results

Greenbrier (GBX -6.7% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of $769.4M (+27.3% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined 5 bps to 12%; Operating declined 64 bps to 5.4% whereas Adj. EBITDA was 9.64%.

Manufacturing: Revenue of 657.4M (+39.3% Y/Y); gross margin of 11.5%, declined 300 bps Q/Q; operating margin was 8.1%, declined 370 bps Q/Q & deliveries of 5,900 units (-19.4% Q/Q).

Wheels, Repair & Parts: Revenue of 86.6M (-20.2% Y/Y); gross margin of 5.4%, increased 70 bps Q/Q and operating margin increased 150 bps Q/Q to 1.3%.

Leasing & Services: Revenue of 25.4M (+5% Y/Y); gross margin of 47.3%, declined 340 bps Q/Q & operating margin was 38.5%, also declined 270 bps Q/Q.

Orders for 4,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, valued at $450M.

New railcar backlog as of Nov. 30, 2019 was 28,500 units with an estimated value of $3.1B.

New railcar deliveries totaled 6,200 units for the quarter.

Board declares quarterly dividend of $0.27/share payable on Feb. 18, 2020.

2020 Outlook: Deliveries will be 26-28K units; Revenue ~$3.5B and EPS of $2.60-3.00 excluding ~$20-25M of pre-tax integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition.

