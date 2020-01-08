Garmin rolls out new-gen in-flight navigation

Garmin (GRMN +0.4% ) has announced availability of products it says represent the next generation of in-flight navigation.

The new GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi are slide-in cockpit replacements for the GTN 650/750, allowing pilots to preserve their existing panel while modernizing navigation.

The new products integrate with new or existing remote-mount equipment like transponders and audio panels.

They've received FAA approval and are available now for fixed-wing single-engine and multi-engine piston, turbine and experimental aircraft. The company expects helicopter and business aircraft approvals to come soon.