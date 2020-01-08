Pembina raises Alberta petrochem project cost estimate to C$4.9B

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.3% ) raises the estimated cost of a proposed petrochemical project in Alberta to ~C$4.9B, C$400M higher than original estimates.

PBA, which owns a 50% stake in the joint venture with Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co., revises its proportionate share of the capital cost of the propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene upgrading facility plus fully-owned supporting facilities to C$2.7B from C$2.5B estimated a year ago.

The company says the increase is the result of the awarding of a lump sum contract to Fluor (FLR -0.8% ) and Kiewit Construction Services for engineering, procurement and construction work for one of two integrated petrochemical plants in the facility.

PBA President and CEO Mick Dilger says the contract award is prudent because it removes uncertainty and risk by locking in 60% of the capital cost of the project, which is expected to start commercial service in H2 2023.