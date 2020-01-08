Wedbush expects Apple earnings to sizzle

Apple (AAPL +1.5% ) isn't due to report earnings for a few weeks, but Wedbush is already calling out upside potential.

"Our recent checks around iPhone 11 units for the holiday season look robust and coupled with an eye popping AirPods performance should lead to clear upside in the upcoming FY1Q/Dec. set to be announced after the bell on January 28th," writes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says iPhone 11 strength appears to have legs both in the US and China as installed base demand continues to look healthy into Q2 and Q3 with the drumroll into the highly anticipated 5G upgrade cycle in September. "China iPhone demand is steady despite the noise and remains one of the linchpins of success for Cupertino around the iPhone 11 upgrade cycle with this smartphone release unleashing a new stage of demand for Apple in this key region," he adds.

On the content side of the ledger, Ives and team think a studio acquisition is still on the radar. Lionsgate, MGM, a24 and Sony Pictures are mentioned as potential targets once again.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on AAPL.

Shares of Apple crossed over the $300 threshold today on their way to a new all-time high of $302.86.