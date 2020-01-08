Square rebounds after raising fee for instant transfers

Square (NYSE:SQ) bounces up 3.9% after the payments company announced a new rate for instant transfers late yesterday.

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat estimates the pricing change will create a 1.5%-3% tailwind for Square's gross profits when adjusting for some merchant churn from the pricing increase.

That means a boost to margins in 2020 "since this is almost pure profit when adjusted for churn," Rawat wrote in a note.

Rosenblatt's Kenneth Hill will be watching Square and PayPal (PYPL +2% ) results for investment in the "seller ecosystem" and potential churn from Square's pricing change; at PayPal, he'll look at Venmo monetization and Honey acquisition integration.

In the past six months, Square has declined 13% vs. the information technology median sector performance of +5.4% during that same period.

Previously: Square to charge 1.5% fee for instant transfers (Jan. 7)