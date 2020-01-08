Oil companies under pressure as crude prices turn sharply lower

Crude oil prices plunge after Pres. Trump said Iran "appears to be standing down" following last night's attack on U.S. forces in Iraq and that the U.S. will impose sanctions instead of another military strike.

U.S. WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO) now -4.5% to $59.84/bbl - its first time below $60/bbl since Dec. 16 - from an initial 4.5% spike overnight; Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) -3.8% to $65.63/bbl.

"We were all wondering if there would be some off-ramp" from rising U.S.-Iran tensions, says Again Capital founding partner John Kilduff. "The Iran fever has broken in a significant way."

Oil prices already were lower after the U.S. reported its crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week, with stockpiles increasing by 1.2M barrels to 431M barrels.

Oil and gas equities (XLE -1.4% ) are taking their lumps, including four of the five biggest decliners on the S&P 500: MRO -5% , DVN -4.2% , HES -3.9% , COG -3.6% .

Among other big losers: TUSK -17.1% , UNT -10.6% , WLL -10.2% , EQT -9.7% , CRC -9.6% , DNR -8.9% , BTE -8.8% , HPR -8.6% , GPOR -8.5% , NE -8.4% , ECA -7.4% , CDEV -7.3% , SWN -7.2% , CHK -7.1% .

