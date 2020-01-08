Analyst Ryvicker moving to Comcast IR

A well-known media analyst is crossing over to corporate work.

Marci Ryvicker - best known in investing circles as the analyst who covererd entertainment, broadcast, cable and satellite at Wolfe Research and previously Wells Fargo - is joining Comcast (CMCSA +0.5% ) to head up investor relations.

She succeeds Jason Armstrong, recently promoted to group CFO at Sky.

“I look forward to her bringing her leadership and talents to our strong investor relations and finance teams, which do a terrific job communicating our company strategy to the analyst and shareholder communities," says Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh.