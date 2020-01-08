Financial stocks climb as U.S.-Iran tensions appear to ease

Financial stocks, among the best-performing stocks today, start to recover some ground lost since the Iran-U.S. tensions ratcheted up on Jan. 2.

Today, President Trump announced new sanctions against Iran, and, while stressing the U.S.'s military might, said he prefers to rely on economic sanctions and wants a peaceful resolution. He said Iran appears to be "standing down."

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.0% ; SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE +0.9% ).

All the U.S. megabanks moved up nicely — Morgan Stanley (MS +1.5% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +1.5% ), Citigroup (C +1.4% ), Bank of America (BAC +1.5% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +1.2% ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1% ).

A number of regional banks solidly advance — KeyCorp (KEY +1.3% ), PNC Financial (PNC +1.3% ), Regions Financial (RF +1.3% ), Comerica (CMA +1.3% ), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +1% ).