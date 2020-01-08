Homebuilders climb after Lennar Q4 impresses

After Lennar blows away Q4 estimates and suggests that it may use excess cash to return capital to shareholders this year, investors give the homebuilder sector a little love.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) gains 1.5% , which would be its best showing since Dec. 20 if the increase holds.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) pares its increase to 1.9% after jumping as much as 5.4% earlier in the session.

By name: Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC +3.2% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH +2.9% ), Beazer Homes (BZH +1.7% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.8% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1.5% ), KB Homes (KBH +1.5% ), and D.R. Horton (DHI +1.3% ).

In the past six months, ITB gains 16% vs. +8.3% for the S&P 500.

ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

